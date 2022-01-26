A lot has changed for Post Malone since the release of his most recent studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. The Texas-raised recording artist moved from Los Angeles to Utah to start a new life as a mountain man, putting aside the drama of Hollywood and trading it for beautiful landscapes and peace and quiet.

During the first quarantine in 2020, Post Malone and his manager, Dre London, announced an onslaught of new projects from the superstar, which never materialized. A few weeks ago, London called out Malone's record label, Republic Records, for allegedly holding back his upcoming album release despite the music being finished. Now, it looks like things have been sorted out between the two sides and Malone's next studio album, twelve carat toothache, is officially on the way.





The album's title was announced in a new cover story with Billboard, where Malone speaks about his desire to no longer strive for #1 albums or songs, his set-up in Utah, and the upcoming release.

"Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work," he said about the new album, rebuking the industry's obsession with streaming numbers. "Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything. I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did."

Read through Post Malone's full cover story with Billboard below and let us know what you think about the name of his upcoming album, twelve carat toothache.









