Post Malone's life has been full of excitement lately, from his Saturday Night Live debut (during which he performed with Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes) to the arrival of his fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, the 26-year-old has been living his best life – and that doesn't even begin to include what's been happening behind the scenes for him.

On Monday, June 13th, the "Enemies" artist dropped by The Howard Stern Show to chop it up with the host about his new project, among other things.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As you may remember, it wasn't long ago that Malone revealed that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together, and while answering a casual question from Stern, Posty revealed that the baby has arrived, and it's a girl!

"Like, when did you wake up yesterday to go to the studio?" the host asked. "I woke up at 2:30," the recording artist responded after some hesitation. "2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl, and then I went and played some..."

Quickly, Stern cut him off. "Your baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend? Or you have a baby?" Malone confirmed that he has a daughter, and according to TMZ, she was born in Los Angeles last month.

The new dad said that he wants his child to "make her own decisions" about how much time she wants to spend in the spotlight as she gets older before also confirming that his girlfriend (whose identity is unknown as she's not in the public eye) is now his fiancée.

On top of getting accustomed to his daddy duties and planning for his upcoming wedding, the New York native announced earlier today that he's going to be headed out on tour with Roddy Ricch this fall, kicking off in Omaha, NE on September 10th and closing out in Los Angeles, CA on November 15th.





View the full list of tour dates here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates. Congrats Posty!

[Via]