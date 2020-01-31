Michael G. Rubin, the CEO and majority owner for the e-commerce retailer, Fanatics, has become the curator for one of the hottest Super Bowl pre-parties in existence in just a single year. Last year, the Fanatics Super Bowl pre-party featured performances by the likes of Meek Mill and Cardi B and one of the best moments in recent hip-hop history as Robert Kraft took to the stage in a diamond-encrusted Dreamchasers chain and danced alongside the "Bickenhead" rapper. While Kraft's surroundings might have influenced him to make some questionable decisions, Rubin, Kraft, Meek Mill, and Jay Z have since then come together to fight against injustice. And now, this year the Fanatics Super Bowl pre-party is scheduled to feature new headliners, Post Malone and The Migos.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to Page Six, not only will the Fanatics Super Bowl 2020 Bash performance stage will remain to be top-tier of all the parties surrounding the final game of the NFL season, so will the guest list. Some of the guests expected to attend Mike Rubin's Super Bowl celebration include the likes of Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, Saquon Barkley, Todd Gurley, CC Sabathia, Aaron Judge, Nick Lachey, Erin Andrews, Robert Kraft, and more.

With Culture 3, presumably in the works, and word of a possible release date leaking onto the internet, The Migos are looking to continue their reign as one of the most prominent rap collectives in hip-hop. And with Post Malone revealing he wants to drop an album this year all the while starring in not one but two Super Bowl commercials for Doritos and Bud Light, this year's Fanatics Super Bowl pre-party is shaping up to be one of the premier events surrounding Super Bowl Sunday.

