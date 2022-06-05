Post Malone & The Kid LAROI Reflect On Life Before Fame On "Wasting Angels"

Following Post Malone's Friday, June 3rd release of twelve carat toothache, it was reported yesterday that the 14-track album is expected to move 115K - 130K copies in its first week out, marking the "Congratulations" hitmaker's lowest numbers since his 2016 debut, Stoney.

Despite this, though, the end result delivered plenty of powerful collaborations as well as some more vulnerable moments from Posty, particularly on "I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)" with Gunna and "Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol" with Fleet Foxes.

Another title from the tracklist we're spotlighting this weekend is "Wasting Angels" with The Kid LAROI on which the two artists (who gave each other tattoos in the studio while making the song) reflect on life before fame, and how "crazy" things have become for them since their respective blow-ups.

Stream the collab on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This is like a private plane up on my ring (Woah)

This is like the first time I bought a chain (Woah)

This is like when I was sane, before the fame

Uh-oh, uh-oh, this life is crazy (Woah)

This is like another thing I can't explain (Oh)

This is like the summer flame that got away

I won't let another angel go to waste

Uh-oh, uh-oh, this life is crazy (Ooh)