Back in 2018, movie fans fell in love with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It was a truly incredible animated movie that told a brand new story in the Spider-Man universe. While the characters, plot, and visuals were great, there is no denying that the movie had a wonderful soundtrack as well. In fact, there were some big hits to come from the soundtrack, including "Sunflower" which featured the likes of Post Malone and Swae Lee.

This song was everywhere on the radio when it first came out and it is very easy to see why. With catchy hooks, bubbly production, and a ton of charm, this quickly became one of the biggest songs of 2019 and it was inescapable. In November of 2020, the song officially went diamond which means 10 times Platinum. Just yesterday, it was revealed that the song is now 12 times platinum, which is a truly incredible accomplishment.

Post Malone has gone diamond three times in his career. The three songs in question are "Rockstar," "Congratulations," and, of course, "Sunflower." Both Swae and Post are great hitmakers and joining forces proved to be quite lucrative for the two artists.

Perhaps this success will prompt them to team up again, in the near future.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest