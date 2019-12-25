Fresh off the release of his new project Cottonwood, NLE Choppa looks to have another big featured record on the way. This time the rising Memphis rapper is teaming up with pop superstar Post Malone for an upcoming record or so it appears.

The two artist were spotted vibing out together in the studio the other night to some unreleased music. While there’s no concrete info yet, there’s been rumors that Ty Dolla Sign will also appear on the record. We know this thanks to his preview on IG last week, which saw him sharing a similar snippet (see below).

Considering Choppa is coming off the release of Cottonwood, one would think this could be a Ty Dolla $ign or Post Malone, but that not be the case. According to some people on Reddit, the song is from NLE Choppa and will be called “Body Catchers.” Whatever it is, the record looks to be on the way and will surely make some noise. Check out the preview & clip (below).

This post comes just hours after NLE Choppa regained his Instagram account back after being permanently banned for life. He was able to get it back thanks to Steve Stoute and United Masters. So be sure to follow him over @NLEChoppa if you're not already.