Post Malone is taking his skills to the big screen. Trading in his mic for a gun, Post was spotted yesterday playing his role as a criminal on the set of his forthcoming movie Cash Truck, which is being directed by filmmaker Guy Ritchie.

During his time on set, Post was photographed filming an intense shootout with his costars Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett, who play armed truck drivers. The songwriter appeared to get heavy into character as he was pictured dipping and diving during his moment to shine. And at one point, he was seen hiding behind a construction palette as the truck drivers tried to defend themselves. The movie's plot follows a "cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company,” and it appears Posty tries to mess with them. See footage and pics (below). Other actors set to be featured in the movie include Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, and Laz Alonso.

This isn't Post's first acting role however. He’s also set to make his debut alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix movie, Wonderland. In addition, he also has a voice credit in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which he also contributed to with his hit song “Sunflower."