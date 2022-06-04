Post Malone & Gunna Vent Their Feelings On "I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)"

Arguably the most highly anticipated arrival of this weekend's new music dropoffs came from Post Malone with his 14-track twelve carat toothache album, featuring appearances from The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, Doja Cat, and Roddy Ricch.

The soon-to-be father of one also nabbed an appearance from Gunna – who's due to be stuck behind bars until at least 2023 – on the record's sixth title, "I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)," following his collab with the Planet Her hitmaker on "I Like You (A Happier Song)" immediately before.

"How am I free when you hold me so tight? / How can I beam when you blocking my light?" Posty ponders at the beginning of the song. "I cannot be, what you want me / What you want me, what you want me to be."

For his part, Wunna raps, "Got a custom diamond ring / And no, he don't got a wife / Got a large amount things, I can't total the price / I told her I don't need her, she can leave out my life (Life) / You only get one try, but if it's lit, we go twice (Twice)."

Have you streamed twelve carat toothache yet? If yes, share your thoughts on Post Malone's latest work in the comment section, and if not, check it out here.

