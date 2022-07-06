When she's not having hit songs written about her by heartthrobs like Jack Harlow, you can find 26-year-old Dua Lipa on the festival circuit, headlining shows in countries all across the globe.

Most recently, the English pop star headed over to Denmark, where she and Post Malone were both commissioned to headline the Roskilde Festival – better known as Scandanavia's largest music event – although taking the stage to entertain their fans wasn't the only fun that they got up to.

Dua Lipa performs at the 50th Roskilde Festival on June 30th, 2022 -- Rune Hellestad/Getty Images

As Uproxx reports, the twelve carat toothache hitmaker shared a TikTok clip of a beer pong game that saw him and Dua teaming up against some of the members of Turnstile.

Once things have been narrowed down to one cup remaining on each side, the "Levitating" hitmaker can be seen rubbing her hands in eager anticipation while her partner shakes any of the residual liquid from his pong ball (as any pro would, naturally).

After building some anticipation and calculating his shot, Posty sinks it perfectly, crowning him and Dua the winners of their Denmark competition.

On her own Instagram page, the Future Nostalgia recording artist posted a photo dump consisting of "many random [memories] in the month of June," kicking off with a snapshot of her and Malone seemingly setting up their cups.

Elsewhere, amid the bikini pics and photo ops with friends, we see a quick clip of the two stars talking strategy ahead of their win – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





