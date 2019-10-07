Post Malone has been having an incredible time north of the border. Last week, he earned a complimentary co-sign from the XO crew after defeating Nav in a game of beer pong, winning his $150K chain as a result. He's been frolicking around the city of Toronto for several days and, this weekend, he met up with one of the most famous faces from Canada, linking with Drake while on tour and posting a few photos to Instagram.

Post Malone's manager Dre London told everybody that these are the two hottest artists in the entire world together, which you don't get to see that often. In the Texas-raised superstar's own account of the meet-up, he preferred to describe things in more viral terms. Attempting to coin the next big phrase, Post and Drake are done with Hot Girl Summer. They're not even embracing 21 Savage's "Fuckboy Fall." Instead, they're creating their own madness for men and women to get after in the coming months: "Hot daddy winter."

Uploading a photo of their union in the North, the two artists embraced each other with Post laying a hand across the nape of Drizzy's neck. The pic made for some fun comments. Fans were trying to come up with alternate captions, writing anything that came to mind on the humorous shot.

Do you want to see a collaboration between these two?