Post Malone & Doja Cat Team Up For "A Happier Song" In "I Like You"

Post Malone hadn't released a new album in three years, although last night, he changed that streak has he came through with the 14-track album Twelve Carat Toothache. With this new project, it is clear that Post Malone is going full pop star, and no song shows that to be true more than "I Like You (A Happier Song)" featuring Doja Cat.

There are a ton of ballads on this album, however, "I Like You" takes a much different approach as Posty can be heard singing about a girl that seems to catch his eye. Everything is very upbeat and when Doja comes in, she goes with her sensual r&b voice as opposed to rapping. These two blend perfectly on the track together, and there is no doubt that this song has smash hit potential.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy (Fancy)

So, I pull up in that Maybach Candy

Yeah, your boyfriend'll never understand me (Understand)

'Cause I'm 'bout to pull his girl like a hammy, hammy (Wow)