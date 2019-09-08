Post Malone and DaBaby Have "Enemies"

Post Malone touched down with Hollywood's Bleeding this past week, blessing fans with the highly anticipated follow up to Beerbongs & Bentleys. It has yet to be discerned whether or not Hollywood's Bleeding will be as impactful of an album, but it is definitely filled with bangers. Right at the beginning of the album, fans are treated to "Enemies," a personal favorite on the project featuring DaBaby. "Enemies" features a bouncy beat that will cause you to rock your head in agreement whether you would like to or not.

Posty lays down a memorable chorus, but it's DaBaby that really stands out on the second verse. DaBaby has delivered several standout features this year, and "Enemies" can be added to that list. Expect to hear this banger on your radio stations throughout the rest of the year.

Quotable Lyrics

You reach for a shake, I'ma hold out a fist

Giving a nigga a quarter pound without the fries

I just went double platinum with no features

Just to show a nigga, I don't really need him

Pass a man a plate and he can make it shake

It's guaranteed he'll fold and bite the hand that feed him

And I know you think that I ain't see it

