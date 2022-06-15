Post Malone admitted that he does most of his songwriting while using the toilet during a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, following the release of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

“Shit literally comes to me because I write all my songs on the can,” he said. “I’d say about 30 percent of all my albums have been written on the shitter, and I’d say 60 percent of lyrics have been written on the shitter."



Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

He added that he can spend up to two hours on the toilet on occasion writing music and that he has a special notepad for the activity.

Malone continued: “It’s my special zone, ’cause no one wants to come talk to you while you’re taking a shit. No one, I don’t care who it is. I wouldn’t say it’s a hideaway as much as it’s an oasis.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Malone confirmed that his girlfriend has given birth to a baby girl. She was born in Los Angeles, last month. He also remarked that his partner is now actually his fiancée.

Twelve Carat Toothache was released on June 3, 2022, and features appearances from Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, the Kid Laroi, and the Weeknd. The project moved nearly 121K equivalent album units in its first week on the charts.

Check out Malone's appearance on The Howard Stern Show below.

