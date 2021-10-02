Portion Rises Above The Losses On "Hella Clean"

Last week, we shared the latest edition of "5 Artists You Should Hear" featuring Toronto's rising star Portion. Recently inking a deal with Warner Music Canada, the rapper's been delivering heat in the past few months with singles like the triumphant "Wave" and the muddy trap-fluenced record, "99 Prblms." This week, he followed up the former with his latest track, "HELLA CLEAN" where he details the struggles he faced and his determination to rise above it all.

"'Hella Clean’ was recorded in Atlanta when I just signed my deal with Warner Music Canada and started officially working on, I Am Nothing Without,” Portion said of the single. “’Hella Clean’ represents my struggles and growth towards the next chapter in life. We’ve been at the bottom for so long that we’ve gotten used to the way of living; we think it’s normal to go through certain struggles. ‘Let that choppa sing like a money machine’ is about the gun violence we experience to then making our way up and established in the world.”

Quotable Lyrics

I done signed to the streets, gotta ride with that heat

How you act like you my blood? I cut my fingers countin' up

And the only thing that make me sleep at night is pourin' up

I got demons on my mind, and I can't seem to get enough

All these people show me hate but at the end, they show me love