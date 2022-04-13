Portion & Toosii Take A Trip To The "Eastside" On Melodic Collab

Toronto's Portion is putting the Eastside on his back with his latest collaboration with Toosii. The two artists connected for "Eastside," which arrived over the weekend. Produced by NF Hefe, the somber production brings resilience out of both Portion and Toosii who recount the obstacles they overcame and the success that came with staying down through the come-up.

"Seeing Toosii attack his verse was like watching myself work. A lot of times you don’t know what you’re getting into when working with another artist, but when you meet someone genuine in this game with accomplishments to go with it, you gotta salute,” Portion said in a statement.

Prior to the release of "Eastside," Portion made his major-label debut on Warner Music Canada with I Am Nothing Without You which contained singles like "99 Prblms" and "Wave."

Check out "Eastside" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Heard the best revenge is my success and I felt that

How they ever spin around on your dawg and you can't get 'em back?

Real trench baby, I can't be nothing misunderstood

Real trench baby, signed my deal and went back to the hood