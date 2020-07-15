You may not see footage of protests taking over your social media or television screens in recent weeks, but trust and believe that they are still going strong. Across the country, people have continued to gather to protest against police brutality and for social and political issues. Celebrities are still on the front lines, as well, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams who was arrested while protesting for justice in Breonna Taylor's case.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Earlier this year, 25-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor was shot and killed while at home in bed as Lousiville, Kentucky police officers issued a no-knock warrant on her home in connection to a drug case. No drugs or paraphernalia were found inside of Breonna's home as it's reported that she had nothing to do with the suspect police already had in custody at the time. People have been calling for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to bring charges against those involved, but he has remained unmoved.

On Tuesday (July 14), Porsha joined others like Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith, Woman's March co-organizer Tamika Mallory outside of Daniel Cameron's home to protest. According to Porsha's fiancé Dennis McKinley, Trae, Yandy, Tamika, Porsha, and others were arrested.

"She has always been fearless," Porsha's sister Lauren wrote about the reality star's arrest. "You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose." Check it out below.