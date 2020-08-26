As Daniel Cameron, the Attorney General of Kentucky, gave a rousing speech in support of Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 25) evening at the Republican National Convention, protests continued in Lousiville. "BreonnaCon" kicked off on Saturday (August 22) as protesters carried on with their fight for justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT worker who was shot and killed by police back in March. Among the protestoes were three familiar names who have lent their voices to this cause for months: Porsha Williams, Trae Tha Truth, and Yandy Smith. Last month, the famous trio was arrested during a demonstration and on Tuesday, they were once again taken into custody.

Porsha, Trae, and Yandy have repeatedly petitioned for Daniel Cameron to file charges against the officers involved in Breonna's case, but the AG of Kentucky has yet to make any moves—if he ever plans to do so. According to a report by WHAS11, there were numerous arrests on Tuesday after protesters marched from "South Central Park to the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, Churchill Downs and Cardinal Stadium."

It's also been reported that Porsha, Yandy, and Trae have yet to receive a bond and remain in custody at this time.