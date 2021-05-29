Porsha Williams has been the subject of intense scrutiny ever since she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the estranged former husband of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia, after only one month of dating. Falynn finally broke her silence about the incident earlier this month, sharing in a statement, "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."

Since getting together, Porsha has not been shy about sharing her love for Simon with the world. In an interview on FOX's pop culture series Dish Nation, Williams admitted to going under the gun to profess her love for her fiancé. "I got a tattoo, I think it's a great way to show the way you love someone. I got my fiancé's middle name tattooed on my neck, yeah," she confessed to the hosts.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"You got your what?" "You did? You got Simon's name on your neck?" asks the co-hosts of the series. "His middle name tattooed on my neck," she confirms again. "Yeah, I think it's a beautiful way to show you love somebody, it's sweet."

"Interesting, why you ain't put it on somewhere where it's exciting for him to go?" asked another co-host. "Well, right here ain't that hard and I don't like no pain. Right here, it doesn't hurt and you know, I think that's cute," Porsha explained further.

Porsha previously spoke about her friendship with Falynn. "Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives," said Porsha in a post.

Guobadia defended his finacé in his own post, adding, "I asked [Porsha] to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other."