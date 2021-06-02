Porsha Williams drew mixed reactions from social media after she confirmed her engagement to her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband Simon Guobadia. Many criticized the reality TV star for the romance, particularly because of their speedy courtship.

Williams, however, seems unbothered by the negative reactions and even got her new beau's name inked on her skin. Gossip queen Wendy Williams took aim at her fiancé recently, suggesting the millionaire film executive owns a "hut." He proved her very wrong with a few videos in his story flexing his large property.

"Now, don't be impressed. I've travelled a lot but you know how land is cheap and houses are cheap and you can say you have a house but really it's a trailer on one property in one state. A straw hut in another, and a little something with a shared pool by the community in another. So you have 'houses,'" said Williams on her talk show.

She continued, "I don't need 3 weddings." Guobadia tastefully dispelled Wendy's suggestion in a story post flexing his massive home with the mocking caption, "'Hut' living. How you doing', Porsha?"

He then panned over his amazing view from his decorated balcony that certainly doesn't appear to be a "hut." It appears Wendy's title as Gossip queen still holds some truth.