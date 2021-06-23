On Tuesday, Porsha Williams celebrated her 40th birthday, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star made sure that everyone was aware of her hitting the big 4-0. Taking to Instagram, the television personality, actress, and activist proved how good 40 looks on her by sharing a steamy thirst trap of her posing in a black bikini.

With a photo that honestly says it all, Porsha opts to keep her caption brief with the caption, "Hello 40... #BirthdayGirl." See Porsha Williams showing off her awe-inspiring curves below.

Her infamous fiancé, Simon Guobadia, was clearly impressed by Porsha's stunning flicks, as he commented, "Happy Birthday my love. Let’s get this party started."

For those unfamiliar with the recently engaged couple, Guobadia is Porsha's RHOA co-star and friend Falynn Guobadia's ex-husband, and last month, Williams dropped the bombshell that she and Simon had spontaneously gotten engaged, adding to her growing list of controversies.

According to Page Six, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are reportedly planning three wedding celebrations, even despite Guobadia's ongoing divorce from Falynn. Regardless of the drama that seems to be harboring around them, Porsha and Simon appear to be happily in love and, for now, focused on celebrating the RHOA star's 40th birthday.

