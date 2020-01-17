Despite being a free service with an option of premium subscription, there are still people who have trouble accessing PornHub -- at least according to a new lawsuit. TMZ reports that the porn site is facing a lawsuit from a deaf man who claims that PornHub has violated federal laws because of their lack of accessibility for the hearing impaired.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Yaroslav Suris has filed legal documents against PornHub because he claims their website isn't fully equipped with services for the deaf and hearing-impaired. He said that because closed captions aren't readily available for all videos, many aren't able to fully enjoy the videos of the site like others.

Suris said this violates his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said the hearing impaired can't comprehend what's going on during the portions of the video that require audio. He listed off a few titles that he personally had troubles following -- i.e. Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew, Sexy Cop Fets Witness To Talk and Daddy 4K -- due to no closed captions being provided.

Suris added that he and many others that face similar issues with the site aren't included to pay for premium subscriptions because there are no closed captions.

Suris demands more inclusivity and for closed captions to be ensured for all users as well as damages.