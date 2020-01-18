There's an argument to be made about how PornHub has tried to be as inclusive as possible with their website in order for everyone to be able to access their videos. However, they were hit with a lawsuit recently by a deaf man named Yarosluv Suris who claimed that the website didn't provide enough resources for those with hearing impairments.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the vice president of PornHub, Corey Price, has issued a statement regarding the suit. Admitting the company doesn't necessarily issue statements regarding active lawsuits, he did make it clear that they have made efforts to make their site more accessible for the hearing impaired.