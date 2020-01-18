The vice president for PornHub issues a statement regarding Yaroslav Suris lawsuit.
There's an argument to be made about how PornHub has tried to be as inclusive as possible with their website in order for everyone to be able to access their videos. However, they were hit with a lawsuit recently by a deaf man named Yarosluv Suris who claimed that the website didn't provide enough resources for those with hearing impairments.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
According to TMZ, the vice president of PornHub, Corey Price, has issued a statement regarding the suit. Admitting the company doesn't necessarily issue statements regarding active lawsuits, he did make it clear that they have made efforts to make their site more accessible for the hearing impaired.
"We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos. While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category," he said.
Suris claimed that PornHub violated the rights of those with hearing disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act. His class-action lawsuit against the porn giant details that videos others can watch without issues aren't as easily enjoyable for him and others with hearing impairment without closed captions.
He's suing PornHub for damages as well as for more inclusive practices and the addition of closed captioning.