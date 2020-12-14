PornHub has attempted to put itself at the forefront of many social issues. But, they found themselves at the center of controversy after it was revealed that Visa and Mastercard were investigating possible videos of child abuse on their website. According to Vice, PornHub has now removed all content that is unverified on their website, substantially cutting down the number of clips it hosts. Videos that weren't owned by official content partners and models were taken off of the site and PornHub revealed their plans to implement new regulations that will prevent non-official content from being uploaded.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program," the statement reads. "This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute."

As of 2021, they said that they'll be making a concerted effort to vet everything that is being uploaded onto the site.

"In today’s world, all social media platforms share the responsibility to combat illegal material," the statement continues. "Solutions must be driven by real facts and real experts. We hope we have demonstrated our dedication to leading by example."

