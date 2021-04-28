The CEO of PornHub Feras Antoon's multi-million dollar mansion was burned down to the ground and police are investigating the incident as arson. On Sunday, the $20M mansion that was under construction was burned down just after it hit the market. The home, which consisted of eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, was located in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area, began construction in 2019 just after Antoon purchased the property.

Police said they responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday that was made by a witness on the scene. The witness said that two people trespassed onto the property before it was set ablaze and the fires quickly spread. Neighbors evacuated their homes out of fear of the fire going out of control. Thankfully, no one was harmed.

"Over the weekend, a fire occurred at my residence,” said Antoon to VICE. “The residence was under construction. I am grateful that my family and I and our neighbors are safe. Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

The home was already a point of controversy at the time of the purchase since the City Of Montreal approved having 220 trees cut down in order to facilitate the home being built which many locals were against.

This adds to the ongoing headache Antoon's already facing from a probe into PornHub. Last year, the adult entertainment company removed millions of videos after an investigation determined many of them included minors and sex trafficking victims.

