Remember when Ted Cruz forgot that his "likes" were public on Twitter and he added a porn video to his favorites? Well, that basically just happened again but, this time, our Forever President is the target.

Post-presidency Barack Obama doesn't have a care in the world. He'll do whatever the hell he wants to do and, if that includes following a well-known porn star on social media, then so be it. When people started to notice that Sara Jay, a Cincinnati-based adult actress, earned a follow from the forty-forth President of the United States, reactions were almost instantaneous as the entertainer found her name in the trending topics.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

"Obama thought he was logged in to his incognito account," wrote one fan who found the whole situation funny. Others just continued sharing the meme of Michelle Obama snatching away Barack's phone.

At the end of the day, it's possible that Obama's finger slipped and pressed the follow button as he was looking for another Sara on Twitter. It's also possible that he just doesn't give a shit anymore and is out here following an ultra-popular porn star. Either way, this isn't really too big of a deal. The current President once (or was it just once?) said that women will let you do anything to them when you're famous. "Grab 'em by the pussy," he said on Access Hollywood. Following a porn star is nothing compared to that.

