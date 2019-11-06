Forty-three-year-old Jessica Jaymes was known for her role in over 200 adult films and becoming Hustler magazine’s “Honey of the Year." She sadly passed away in September of this year when she was found in her San Fernando Valley home. At the time the cause of her death was unknown but police did say they found several different kinds of prescription medication at her residence.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New York Post now reports that her police report has been handed in and Jessica died from natural causes. For years she suffered from alcoholism and her former business partner previously spoke about how unhealthy she was. "She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months," he said.

After her untimely passing, it was reported that Jessica had no will and was worth an estimated $400,000. Her husband Nadir Marschin was working to become the head of her estate to handle her financial royalties and her personal property of that included a North Hills, CA home at $600,000, her mortgage at $300,000 and other assets worth $100,000.

Jessica, born Jessica Redding, started doing porn in 2002 and got her big break in 2004 with her Hustler's shoot.