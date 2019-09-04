BangBros is an online porn destination that claims to have the "highest quality porn with the sexiest Amateur girls." The company recently made a business move when they acquired the rights to doxxing site PornWikiLeaks, that reportedly had personal information for over 15,000 members of the adult industry. Details such as one's address, phone number, information on family members and more were once available on the website.

However, when BangBros got the company the first move of business was to wipe the website clean and burn all evidence of the information. The video below shows proof of the site's contents being set on fire.

The front page of the former website now has a new message to anyone still searching for personal information.

BangBros had enough. We have purchased this site with the intention of shutting it down and removing all information associated with it. There’s no catch. No hidden thing to getting your personal stuff off of it. We simply didn’t want it out there for the world to see anymore. Yes, it’s that easy. While shutting this site down doesn’t purge the internet of all possible ties to real names and what not, it does make it one less place to harbor and find these things easily. A forum that had 300,000 posts on it, most of them negative and hate-filled, has now disappeared.

While BangBros can't assure that any information previously attained from the site may still be online somewhere, they've taken extra measures in making sure PornWikiLeakes has been excluded from the Internet Wayback Machine - making it even more difficult to grab cached data.