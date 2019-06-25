The entire YouTube community is in a state of shock today as it was reported by the New York Police Department that popular Nintendo and Super Smash Brothers streamer Desmond "Etika" Amofah was found dead. Etika had posted a since-deleted video to his YouTube channel last week titled "I'm Sorry" and was reported missing immediately afterward. Amofah appeared suicidal in the video and apologized to his fans for past actions which had become quite public on Twitter.

Amofah had been checked into mental health facilities on two separate occasions but was released shortly after in both instances, according to Polygon. During the weekend, it was reported that his belongings were found alongside the Brooklyn Bridge and that authorities were searching for him. Today, it was revealed that his body was found although there is no official cause of death.

Etika's vibrant and outgoing personality was a huge hit amongst his audience. One of the people who used to watch Etika was Lil Nas X, who took to Twitter to pay respects to the man who made so many around the world laugh. Wifisfuneral also had some kind words for the late YouTuber.

If you or someone you know and care about is having suicidal feelings and needs to talk to somebody, you can reach out to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.