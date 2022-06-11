TikTok has easily grown into one of the most used and most talked about apps of all time. With its wide range of trends, popular sounds, and different topics to explore, countless users have attested to using the app for hours at a time. This has allowed several ordinary people to find fame and forge virtual connections with their followers.

Cooper Noriega got a taste of that. The 19-year-old was a fashion model who managed to bring in over one million followers on the social media site. Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday (June 10).

His body was found in a vehicle parked outside of a mall in Los Angeles, California. As of now, his cause of death is unknown.

Page Six got in contact with a spokesperson from the LA Coroner's Office, who assured them that Noriega's death ruling had been "deferred." What this means is that an autopsy has been done, but the results are still unclear. Furthermore, there needs to be "more investigation into the death."

The spokesperson also added, "Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

What makes his death even more chilling is the fact that Noriega posted a video that seemingly foreshadowed his demise. On Thursday (June 9), he posted a clip on Tik Tok of him laying in bed with words that read, "who else b thinking they gone [die] young af." In his caption he wrote, "or dis [just] me."

While he didn't expand on his thoughts, he had always been vocal about his issues with his followers. He'd let them in on his mental struggles as well his battles with drug abuse. Many followers and fellow TikTokers have expressed their condolences for the deceased star.

HNHH will make updates on his passing as they come. May he rest in peace.