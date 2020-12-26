Popp Hunna Gets Gutta On "Mud Baby"

Philly rapper Popp Hunna has arrived with his latest project, Mud Baby. Running for ten tracks, Mud Baby features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Toosii, and Petty Level. Of course, the project contains some well-known hits like "Adderall," which gets an Uzi remix. But there are also new tracks to keep the fans feeling fresh. Fun, shallow, and addictive, Mud Baby is a solid piece that deserves your attention.

The project is filled with trap knockers, only slowing down momentarily for songs like "Teenage Love." Hunna's style is very similar to Uzi's, although less refined. Mud Baby is a cool project for the rapper, and we hope to see his growth and talent take him to a level like that of his fellow Philly artists like Uzi and Meek. You can stream Mud Baby everywhere now, and let us know below how you feel about the project.