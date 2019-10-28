One of the primary lyrics making the social media rounds after the long-awaited drop of Kanye West's gospel album Jesus Is King was his bar on "Closed On Sunday." The track, which appears early on in the tracklist, is humorous in nature, ending with a primal "CHICK-FIL-AAAAAA" squeal by the world-renowned artist. Arguably the most playful joint on the entire project, it still holds religious undertones in the content matter. The chorus repeats the following: "Closed on Sunday/You my Chick-Fil-A." The fast-food restaurant is notably closed on the final day of the week, leading Ye to write a crafty and catchy hook to one of the album stand-outs. The restaurant has already extended their thanks to the recording artist and now, Popeyes is using the lyric to their advantage.

It was only a matter of time before the ultra-popular and insanely viral Popeyes Chicken Sandwich made its triumphant return and alas, that moment is here. Announcing on their official pages that the treat will be back on Sunday, November 3, Popeyes used the now infamous Kanye West line to troll their competition. Sharing a video online, the Louisiana Kitchen spot took a trip to a highway pit stop sign, writing that while Chick-Fil-A may be closed on Sunday, they're open for business and offering the new goodie for us all to enjoy.

Take your pick. Church or chicken this Sunday?