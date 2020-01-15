Family Feud has proven to be prime entertainment for the whole family which is why bringing it to Canada made so much sense. The show has already proven to produce some hilarious viral content. Just the other day, a woman named Eve Dubois became a viral sensation after she provided an incorrect answer to the question of what Popeye's favorite food was. Clearly hungry, she announced that it was chicken instead of spinach, she copped a big ole L.

However, even after taking a massive $10K loss due to her answer, it seems that Popeyes is hooking her up for the free promo. Popeyes Chicken has now awarded her with $10K worth of Popeyes chicken. The company reached out to her via Twitter where they asked that she DMs them in order to claim her consolation prize. ".@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes," the company tweeted at her.

She accepted publicly, even poking fun of her ridiculous response. But it was the show's host, Gerry D, who helped facilitate this. "Hey @PopeyesCA, how about doing something for @sublimevey who single handedly brought you a lot of love today. She’s been a great sport and only knows one Popeye-yours! #Chicken," he tweeted at the company beforehand.

While it might not be $10K in cash, chicken will have to do.