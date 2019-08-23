The only people that haven't tried the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich by now are vegans and pagans. Over the past week, people have been going wild on social media about the sandwich, prompting the Chick Fil A vs. Popeyes debate. Unfortunately, this also resulted in Popeyes running out of chicken sandwiches because they didn't anticipate this kind of demand. On the bright side, all of the conversation surrounding the sandwich on social media has gotten the company millions in free advertisement.

According to Apex Marketing, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich garnered about $23.25M in free social media advertising from digital, print, social, TV, and radio is about 11 days. It's an impressive feat but not one that Popeyes marketing team can necessarily take the credit for if you think about it. Although they slightly initiated it with the shade they threw at Chick-Fil-A, they clearly didn't expect it to get this big. After all, they didn't seem to have the supply for the demand.

"Many of our restaurants have seen a high demand for the sandwich, with guests excited to give it a try," a rep for Popeyes said. "A few restaurants have temporarily sold out of the sandwich, and we are working to make sure they receive more as soon as possible."

It got to the point where people we re-selling the sandwich at 7x the original value. Wild times, bruh.