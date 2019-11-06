Popeyes found a way to make customers go mad both in a positive manner and in a negative manner. The beloved chicken sandwich finally made its way back on the menu after the fast-food chain hired on 400 new employees for each location nationwide to help with the craziness that would go down and already a man was fatally stabbed over a chicken sandwich dispute.



ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a death over a crispy chicken bite, Popeyes still has its eye on the bag as they will keep the item on menus for some time longer. A representative confirmed to TMZ that the wake of physical fights or aggressive drive-thru customers won't stop the sandwich from holding a shining spot on the Popeyes menu. The rep made it clear that the recent Maryland stabbing "is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence," adding that the location is "fully cooperating with local authorities and actively working to gather more information."

Apparently, each Popeyes location is franchised and "additional onsite security matters are handled by the franchisees." As of 2018, there were 3,102 Popeyes locations worldwide - that's a lot of chicken sandwiches that no one needs to be stabbing each other about.