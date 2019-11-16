The Popeyes chicken sandwich has been a gift and a curse. On one hand, it's delicious but on the other, people are dying over it... literally. A stabbing occurred, weed has been found in sandwiches and at one location, an employee was spotted making the sandwiches on top of a garbage can. Things have been pretty rough for both customers and employees.

The latest incident that occurred happened in Virginia where a full-on brawl broke out. Customers waited in line for an hour, which apparently leans towards a short wait-time. Two couples were waiting in the drive-thru for their food when one vehicle finally receive their meal only to find out it was the wrong order. After being told to head inside, things escalated between the indivudals in that car and the one behind them who began honking our of frustration.

"Everybody started fighting. And they all fell down and the big man was trying to get at him. It was just, it was a free for all," a witness told NBC Los Angeles. Police pulled up to the location and had to intervene in order to break up the fight.

At this point, is the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich even worth it? Perhaps but if you better be willing to throw hands if you plan on copping one of those sandwiches.