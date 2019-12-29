Pope $ilk Follows Up His Debut With "Maria (Ho Ho Hoe)"

Pope $ilk continues to give the Montreal music scene a good name with his latest drop, "Maria (Ho Ho Hoe)." The Montreal artist is one of the many local creatives to emerge from the tattoo shop, Velours, which has provided the opportunity for budding artists of all kinds to pursue their work creative endeavours. Pope $ilk made his debut in November with the track "Cuban Link," featuring fellow Montreal native and Velours artist, AlienEmoji. Now, Pope $ilk is shifting gears a bit from his previous sound, leaning into more of an emotional murkiness. The delivery of the lyrics on this new track is hard to decipher at times, which only adds to the song's mystical energy. The briefest of verses disrupts the otherwise coherent flow of the song, on which Pope $ilk gets a little more explicit about his experiences with the title star. Pope $ilk stays true to his name with his silky and soulful cries to Maria in the chorus, arguably the highlight of the song.

Quotable Lyrics

I thought I would marry her

This one goes to Maria

Last night at the Marriott

She said let’s not go too fast

I’ve made mistakes in the past

I just want to make this one last