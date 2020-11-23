During their time in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, NBA players throughout the league showed their support for social justice causes. After the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the players were adamant about using their voices for good, and that's exactly what they did. In fact, the players threatened to leave the bubble after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which left the Wisconsin man paralyzed. Moving forward, NBA players plan to continue their fights for justice, and now, the Pope has taken notice.

According to ESPN, Pope Francis will be meeting five NBA players in Vatican City today for about one hour. During this meeting, he will get to meet the likes of Jonathan Isaac, Sterling Brown, Marco Belinelli, Kyle Korver, and Anthony Toliver.

Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images

It was said that the pope "wanted to learn more about how players had recently brought attention to pressing social justice issues and economic inequality -- and what they planned for the future." After their meeting, the players will get a special tour of St. Peter's Square which will certainly be an incredible opportunity for everyone involved.

Needless to say, the NBA's social justice efforts have been noticed by some of the most prominent figures in the world.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

[Via]