Popcaan's "Nah Run" Stands Tall On Dunwell's "Charge Up" Riddim Pack

It would unjust if I failed to mention the other contributors to the star-studded "Charge Up Riddim." Surely, Popcaan is deserving of his place at the head of the class, for "Nah Run" is clearly one of the better iterations on the Dunwell production sleeve. Amidst the gun clappers who were initially drawn to Popcaan's music, lies a clattering of sentimentalists who liken his poppier output to a prime Wayne Wonder, the deejay often credited with creating a hybrid form of "lover's rock" for modern audiences in the mid-90s.

"Nah Run" is not for the faint at heart; Popcaan's back on his Bullsh*t with a blicker anthem, the likes of which Bounty Killer and Super Cat would fancy for themselves if they hadn't already closed up shop. For the sake of friendly competition, it's worth noting that Masicka, Jahvillani, Ding Dong, and Chronic Law also crafted versions of the riddim worth mentioning, if only there were enough time to do 'em all justice in order of apparition. Hit us with your thoughts in the comment section below. Does "Nah Run" stack up to the Popcaan's gulliest renderings of the past decade?

