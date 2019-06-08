Popcaan Will Have You Feelin' Great With "I'm Blessed For Life"

Popcaan's been blessing fans with new music on a weekly basis and we're hoping that means a new album is on the way. It seems much more likely since Drake announced Popcaan's signing to OVO Sounds in December. Since then, Popcaan's been coming through with hit after hit. And of course, it couldn't come at a better time since summer is essentially here. This week, the Jamaican superstar came through with his new single, "I'm Blessed With Life."

Beaches and Hennessy shots are the vibes Popcaan's giving on his new single, "I'm Blessed With Life." His latest single follows the release of his recent releases such as "Victoria Secret" and "Party Business." It's a smash hit that will undoubtedly be heard at every party this summer.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Talking bout some curvy kind a gyal weh full a shape

Amiri jeans them overweight

Tell unnu say today me a rave

