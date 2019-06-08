mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan Will Have You Feelin' Great With "I'm Blessed For Life"

Aron A.
June 08, 2019 10:48
I'm Blessed For Life
Popcaan

Popcaan with some new vibes for your weekend.


Popcaan's been blessing fans with new music on a weekly basis and we're hoping that means a new album is on the way. It seems much more likely since Drake announced Popcaan's signing to OVO Sounds in December. Since then, Popcaan's been coming through with hit after hit. And of course, it couldn't come at a better time since summer is essentially here. This week, the Jamaican superstar came through with his new single, "I'm Blessed With Life."

Beaches and Hennessy shots are the vibes Popcaan's giving on his new single, "I'm Blessed With Life." His latest single follows the release of his recent releases such as "Victoria Secret" and "Party Business." It's a smash hit that will undoubtedly be heard at every party this summer.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Talking bout some curvy kind a gyal weh full a shape
Amiri jeans them overweight
Tell unnu say today me a rave

Popcaan
Popcaan new single new track
