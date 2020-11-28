Popcaan Unleashes "Brawlin" Ft. Frahcess One

Popcaan doesn't stop working. The dancehall superstar has been delivering a steady stream of music this year, even after the release of Fixtape. The rapper's latest project served as his latest under the OVO umbrella with appearances from Drake and PartyNextDoor. Throughout the summer, he offered even more vibes for the fans that soundtracked one of the most odd summers of all time.

He hasn't stopped. This week, he teamed up with Frahcess One for his latest offering, "Brawlin." With a more aggressive vibe, the pair team up over the Sikario Riddim to deliver some new heat.

The Unruly Boss has truly been killing everything he's touched this year and we're looking forward to see what he has in store in 2021. Peep "Brawlin" ft. Frahcess One below.