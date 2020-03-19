Popcaan Shrugs Off Envy On "Jealousy Die Slow"

Popcaan capped off 2019 on a high note with the release of his OVO debut, Vanquish but he's not coasting on the project at all. He's back to business in 2020 even with everything going on in the world. The rapper recently unleashed his latest single, "Jealousy Die Slow." Tackling the "BALMAIN BOUNCE RIDDIM," Popcaan fuels the streets with strength as he stands tall to opps in the face of war. "Wi nuh fear nuh bwoy, dawg/ Nuh parrot beak/ Badman find yuh anywhere yuh ah sleep," he sings on the record. With Louie V Music holding down the production on this record, Popcaan's latest record is surely a worthy add to your playlist.

Peep his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from Popcaan.

Quotable Lyrics

Anywhere mi pull up it's ah shut down

Diamond ah shine pon di buss down

If yuh diss yuh get bullet wi nuh fuck 'round

August Town, Uptown