mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan Shrugs Off Envy On "Jealousy Die Slow"

Aron A.
March 18, 2020 20:14
134 Views
02
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Jealousy Die Slow
Popcaan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Popcaan is back with his latest single, "Jealousy Die Slow."


Popcaan capped off 2019 on a high note with the release of his OVO debut, Vanquish but he's not coasting on the project at all. He's back to business in 2020 even with everything going on in the world. The rapper recently unleashed his latest single, "Jealousy Die Slow." Tackling the "BALMAIN BOUNCE RIDDIM," Popcaan fuels the streets with strength as he stands tall to opps in the face of war. "Wi nuh fear nuh bwoy, dawg/ Nuh parrot beak/ Badman find yuh anywhere yuh ah sleep," he sings on the record. With Louie V Music holding down the production on this record, Popcaan's latest record is surely a worthy add to your playlist.

Peep his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from Popcaan.

Quotable Lyrics
Anywhere mi pull up it's ah shut down
Diamond ah shine pon di buss down
If yuh diss yuh get bullet wi nuh fuck 'round
August Town, Uptown

Popcaan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  134
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Popcaan
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Popcaan Shrugs Off Envy On "Jealousy Die Slow"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject