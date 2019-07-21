Popcaan Pays Homage To "Belly" In "Body So Good" Video

Popcaan shares new clip for the "Forever" selection.

This time last year marked the arrival of Popcaan's Forever album, making way for one of the year's better outputs across genres and now the Jamaican superstar returns with a new music video to attach to project standout "Body So Good."

Directed by Tom Gould, the new clip takes a page out of Hype Williams' book to pay homage to the signature opening scene of Belly as Popcaan and company navigate through a strong presence of black lights.

The new clip is a fitting commemoration of the album and also conveniently underscores the introduction of his Alkaline diss track "Stray Dog" to streaming services. If you're keeping up, the track originally appeared two years ago at the height of the two stars' spat in response to two tracks that Alkaline aimed at Poppy, targetting his friendship with and subsequent co-sign from Drake.