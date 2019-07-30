Popcaan Keeps The Vibes Coming With "Irreplaceable"

It's summertime so you already know that Popcaan's here with some brand new music. Over the weekend, the dancehall superstar came through with his latest drop., "Irreplaceable." The singer's latest single has a much more poppier vibe to it but he still keeps it a hundred percent raw throughout. "Irreplaceable" is one of the many new singles Popcaan's blessed us with in anticipation for his new album. It's unsure when we could expect it to drop but hopefully it's sometime soon.

Last year, Popcaan hosted his annual festival in Jamaica where he brought out Drake during the concert. Drake and Popcaan have been close for years with the Canadian sensation even having an Unruly tattoo somewhere on him. Drizzy took the opportunity to announce that Popcaan was officially signing to OVO this year. It's unsure if that has been confirmed but if it is, hopefully, we could expect Popcaan's first project through OVO sometime this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Unruly man been through di worst inna life already

How me fi give up now

Di mount ah people pon di earth seh me curse already

But dem call me god bless now