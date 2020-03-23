Popcaan Is Back With "Sex On The River"

Summer is coming close but it's still up in the air whether we'll be able to enjoy it this year. Popcaan, though, has given us vibes throughout the past few months to add to our playlists as we await sunny weather and beaches. This week, he unleashed the visuals for his new single, "Sex On The River." More loverboy than rudeboy, Popcaan's lust directs him through the sexual record as he taps into his lover's wildest bedroom fantasies. "Have mi ah wonder if ah yuh fi get di wedding band/ Wan' see di freaky side weh yuh tell mi 'bout," he sings on the first verse.

Popcaan is a few months removed from his OVO debut, Vanquish but he hasn't stopped releasing records since. "Sex On The River" is among several new records that he's blessed his fans with in the past few months.

Quotable Lyrics

Bend it over like Sherone Simone

Wan' mi pull up when she home alone

Mi nah fi tell har lock off di phone

She lick mi like ah cream when she side di cone

