Popcaan Is Back With "Party Business"

Aron A.
May 25, 2019 10:41
Party Business
Popcaan

Popcaan drops off his latest single, "Party Business."


Popcaan spent the past five months blessing fans with new music on a nearly a weekly basis but he's yet to announce if we'll be receiving a new project this year. The artist has been an OVO affiliate for a minute but in December, Drake formally announced that the Jamaican dancehall singer would be formally penning a deal with his deal this year. With one of the biggest stars behind him, it looks like Popcaan's getting ready for international dominance. With the summer around the corner, he comes through with his latest track, "Party Business."

Popcaan blessed us with some new tunes this week. His latest drop, "Party Business," is a track produced by Young Vibez and serves as his follow-up to "Victoria Secret." It's a pure summer banger that'll have everyone toasting their red Solo cups. 

Peep Popcaan's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Tell dem you want di pussy
Be real wit them
When mi can't find a gyal
Den mi teif dem

