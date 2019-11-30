Popcaan Enlists Quada For "Billion Pree (K.I.N.G)"

Popcaan has been steadily blessing fans with new music all year long. Although his OVO debut has yet to drop, he's kept fans on their toes with incredible singles. He even appeared on the Top Boy Soundtrack released through OVO.

This week, he blessed fans with a brand new song called "Billions Pree (KING)." With an appearance from Quada, who also appeared on Popcaan's "Billions" from the Top Boy soundtrack, the two deliver a laidback vibe while detailing their goals and aspirations in the future. With Dane Raychords holding down the track, it's clear that Popcaan is readying Quada for stardom. The young star who signed to the Unruly Boss has been delivering stand-out moments all year. It's starting to become quite clear what Popcaan's seen in him this whole time.

Quotable Lyrics

We know zinc fence

We know cold floor

Man nah pree gun nor war

Man a pree London pon tour

