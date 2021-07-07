Popcaan Drops Off "Find Dem"

Popcaan continues his reign as the champ of dancehall music with his triumphant return. After a few months of laying low, the Jamaican superstar delivered his latest single, "Find Dem" to kick off the month of July. The fiery single finds Popcaan on alert as he details street warfare in the streets of Jamaica. "Man find them house and burn them down/ Gunshot in a your face in a the brawling sun," he raps on the hook over trap-infused dancehall production.

Poppy's had quite a busy year in 2020. Having delivered his project, FIXTAPE last summer via OVO Sound, he teamed up with OVO affiliate Preme for their collaborative project, Link Up in October which featured Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Davido, and Beam.

Check out the latest single from Popcaan below.

Quotable Lyrics

Doctor a read your brain like a pronoun

Nah left the gun go nowhere

You mussi mad, nah dweet

Nah left the Glock gone street

Rise up the fifteen, select it and make your head leak

