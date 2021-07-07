mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan Drops Off "Find Dem"

Aron A.
July 06, 2021 21:02
182 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Find Dem
Popcaan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Popcaan is back with his new single, "Find Dem."


Popcaan continues his reign as the champ of dancehall music with his triumphant return. After a few months of laying low, the Jamaican superstar delivered his latest single, "Find Dem" to kick off the month of July. The fiery single finds Popcaan on alert as he details street warfare in the streets of Jamaica. "Man find them house and burn them down/ Gunshot in a your face in a the brawling sun," he raps on the hook over trap-infused dancehall production.

Poppy's had quite a busy year in 2020. Having delivered his project, FIXTAPE last summer via OVO Sound, he teamed up with OVO affiliate Preme for their collaborative project, Link Up in October which featured Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, Davido, and Beam.

Check out the latest single from Popcaan below.

Quotable Lyrics
Doctor a read your brain like a pronoun
Nah left the gun go nowhere
You mussi mad, nah dweet
Nah left the Glock gone street
Rise up the fifteen, select it and make your head leak

Popcaan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  182
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Popcaan
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Popcaan Drops Off "Find Dem"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject