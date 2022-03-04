Popcaan Delivers His New Single "Skeleton Cartier"

Over the past two years, Drake has been heavily hyping up his new collaboration with Nike. The NOCTA sub-label gained prominence since its launch but with the debut of the latest collection, Drake's gained some help from one of his good friends, collaborators, and OVO signees, Popcaan. The dancehall artist became the star of the promotional campaign for the launch of the Hot Step.

This morning, Popcaan delivered some summery vibes to align with the sneaker launch with "Skeleton Cartier." The Fanatix's glimmering production brings out the passion in Popcaan's voice as he reflects on his status in the dancehall scene and the hurdles he's overcome in his life.

Check the latest from Popcaan below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

G-Wagon Jeep

Tight pussy gyal pon di front seat

Gi dem hell pon di earth like Mobb Deep

Pussy dem Cyaa seh wi funds weak

