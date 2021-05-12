Popcaan & M1llionz Connect On The FaNaTiX's "These Streets (Don't Luv U)"

Looking at the production discography of The Fanatix might take you a couple of days to go through. They've had a hand in some of the biggest records out of the UK and Caribbean in the past few years, even having worked alongside Nicki Minaj, among many others. The production team returned over the weekend with a massive new collaboration alongside Popcaan and rising UK drill rapper M1llionz for "These Streets (Don't Luv U)." The single finds Popcaan and M1llionz finding a common ground between their distinctive styles, though it does lean closer to the drill sound than dancehall. The menacing banger has the two artists detailing the ins-and-outs of the streets in both the UK and Jamaica.

Check out the new collaboration below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Also, before anything, buy a wap, you gone trip running fast in them Gucci sandals

And thesÐµ drugs man a selling, I ain't got no links for Lloyds or Scotia

It's real in the trÐµnches in Seaview Gardens live right now with a six-shot revolver

