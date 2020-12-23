Popcaan & Furnace Connect On "Rich Symptom"

It has been a fruitful year for fans of Popcaan. The rapper emerged with his latest solo project, Fixtape before further aligning the OVO allegiance with a collaborative tape with Preme. But, in between projects, he continued to offer loose singles to keep fans on their toes for his latest move. This week, he came through with a brand new collaboration alongside Furnace titled, "Rich Symptoms." Tackling hard-hitting, upbeat dancehall production, the two artists explore the root of all evil, from the working-class people who are struggling to get by everyday to violence in areas riddled by poverty and the drug trade.

Check out the latest offering from Popcaan and Furnace and comment below with your favorite song from the OVO-aligned dancehall superstar below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up in di phantom and kill dem off

Pole in the Benz, he got the burna

This unruly murda, murda

Gun shot will sing like Tina Turna



